Attack On Titan came to an end today (November 5) with an action-packed final episode – here’s everything that happens in the show’s finale.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has retreated into a fortified city to escape giant, man-eating Titans.

Its fourth and final season has been running since late 2020 in three parts, with the third part split into two feature-length specials.

The first of these specials aired back in March, with the second streaming now.

A synopsis for the finale reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?”

Here is the full rundown of the show’s final episode. Spoilers below!

What happened in the final Attack On Titan episode?

The show’s final episode, titled ‘The Final Chapters (Part 2)’, picks up straight where the first half of the finale left off, with Armin and Mikasa having safely made it to Eren along with other survivors.

Armin is then kidnapped by Ymir with Mikasa and other survivors left surrounded by Titans. Onyankopon is injured after Armin lands safely on the Founding Titan. With Armin unsure where Eren is, he uses his Titan powers to try and locate him by blowing up the bones.

After this, a Titan kidnaps Armin while others become surrounded by the Nine Titans. Trying to fight back, Pieck tries to capture the nape of the Founding Titan, before the Cart Titan is stabbed by the War Hammer Titan.

While Annie joins Kiyomi Azumabito, whose ship has sunk after his transformation, Mikasa, Connie, Jean and Reiner are then rescued by Falco’s Jaw Titan.

The team then split into two, with one aiming to rescue Armin and the others heading for the nape of the Founding Titan. Armin is revealed to be in the Path and meets Zeke to convince him to rethink.

The Titan that captured Armin is then put down by Mikasa, who reveals to the others that everyone in the Path has been reawakened by Zeke. Levi then decapitates Zeke, after Mikasa is assisted in tackling more Titans by Betold, Porco and Marcel.

The episode concludes with Jean detonating the bomb on the nape of the Founding Titan, Armin fights Eren. Realising that Eren’s body is in the Titan’s mouth, Mikasa sacrifices the man she loves by smashing through the Titan’s teeth. Witnessing this painful sacrifice, Ymir then decides against giving power to the Titans.

The possibility of future warfare is then teased when Armin and the others are seen returning to Eldia three years later to try and negotiate peace.