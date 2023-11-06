What is the new ‘Attack On Titan’ theme song?

After 89 episodes across four seasons, Attack On Titan has come to an end.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has retreated into a fortified city to escape giant, man-eating Titans.

The final fourth season was split into three parts. The first part aired in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. The third and final part was split into two feature-length specials, which aired in March and November 2023 respectively.

What are the opening and ending themes in the Attack On Titan finale?

In the show’s final episode, ‘The Last Titan’ by Linked Horizon (also known as Sound Horizon) serves as the opening theme.

The ending theme, meanwhile, is Ai Higuchi’s song ‘Itterasshai’. You can stream both tracks below.

Across the final season, SiM’s ‘The Rumbling’ has traditionally served as the opening theme. You can check out that track here.

Where can I stream Attack On Titan?

Every episode of the anime series is available worldwide on Crunchyroll. You can check out more information on subscriptions and prices here.

Attack On Titan first debuted in 2013 to widespread acclaim. The show has since spawned a stage musical adaptation which premiered in Japan earlier this year.

Other shows on Crunchyroll include One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, Naruto, Boruto and My Hero Academia.