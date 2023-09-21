What is ‘The Continental’ about and how does it relate to John Wick?

The Continental marks the first spin-off in the John Wick franchise.

Led by showrunners Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, the three-part series is a prequel spin-off revolved around a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), who was played by Ian McShane in the mainline John Wick films.

Alongside Woodell, the show’s cast includes Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Peter Greene and Nhung Kate.

How does The Continental connect to John Wick?

The Continental follows the story of Winston Scott and his journey to becoming the proprietor of the New York branch of the Continental hotel chain, which acts as a safe haven for assassins.

The show is a prequel to John Wick set in an alternate history depiction of the 1970s, offering different spins on real-world events including the rise of the American Mafia.

A synopsis reads: “The series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins from the John Wick universe through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hellscape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

“Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne.”

Along with a younger version of Scott, the show features a younger version of Charon (Ayomide Adegun), who was portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the films.

Are there any other John Wick spin-offs in development?

The first spin-off film, titled Ballerina, is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024.

Ana de Armas will play the lead character Rooney, a ballerina who seeks revenge on those who murdered her family. The character was originally played by Unity Phelan in 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Keanu Reeves will also return as John Wick in the spin-off, alongside Gabriel Byrne, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and Lance Reddick in his final screen appearance.

The Continental is available to stream on Peacock in the US and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.