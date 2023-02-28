What time is ‘Abbott Elementary’ season two on Disney+?

After it premiered last year in the US, Abbott Elementary season two finally arrives in the UK in March.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy set within a poorly funded elementary school in Philadelphia. The show follows the tribulations faced by the various teachers, including second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (Brunson), substitute Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti).

The show’s first season received critical acclaim and won three Emmys, including Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The 22-episode second season premiered in September last year in the US on ABC, where it has since aired weekly.

When is Abbott Elementary season two released on Disney+ in the UK?

The first 10 episodes of season two are released on Disney+ at 8am GMT on Wednesday March 1. The remaining 12 episodes are set to arrive later this year, presumably after the finale airs in the US in April.

Has Abbott Elementary been renewed for a third season?

The show was renewed for a third season in January 2023. A release date has yet to be announced.

In a statement announcing the news, Channing Dunghey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, said: “This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of [executive producers] Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary.

“Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes – public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favourite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”

Other members of the cast include Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis.