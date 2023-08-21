NewsTV News

What time is ‘Ahsoka’ on Disney+?

'The Mandalorian' spin-off stars Rosario Dawson as the titular character

By Will Richards
Ahsoka Star Wars
Ahsoka Tano (Credit: Disney+)
Ahsoka, the latest live-action Star Wars series to hit Disney+, lands on the streaming service this week.

Set for release on August 22, the new series sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Jedi, after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (the character originated from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

First reviews for Ahsoka praised the show as a “dream come true” with one writing: “It’s got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh.”

The show will begin with a two-episode premiere this week, and you can see all the details for when you can watch the episodes below.

Advertisement

When is Ahsoka out?

The show will host a two-episode premiere at 6pm PT on August 22nd, which is 1am BST on August 23.

While the new release time of 6PM PT on Tuesday 22nd August still technically works out to being the 23rd here in the UK, it does mean that eager fans can watch the new series at 1am GMT.

Further episodes will then be released on a weekly basis, and you can see the full run-down of the episode release dates below.

  • Episode 1 – August 22
  • Episode 2 – August 22
  • Episode 3 – August 29
  • Episode 4 – September 5
  • Episode 5 – September 12
  • Episode 6 – September 19
  • Episode 7 – September 26
  • Episode 8 – October 3

What is Ahsoka about?

The upcoming series follows Ahsoka as she wanders through the galaxy in search of the villain Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his voice role from Rebels). Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Advertisement

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement