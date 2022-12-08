What time is ‘Alchemy Of Souls’ part two released on Netflix?

Alchemy Of Souls returns in December with its second batch of episodes.

Created by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, collectively known as the Hong sisters, the fantasy series follows the lives of young mages in the fictional kingdom of Daeho, who utilise a forbidden spell that allows their souls to switch bodies.

The series is divided into parts, with Part One airing earlier this year and spanning 20 episodes. The 10-episode second part is titled Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow, which refers to the two lead characters, Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Cho Yeong (Go Yoon-jung).

When is Alchemy Of Souls part two released on Netflix?

The first episode from part two is released on Saturday December 10 on Netflix. For US viewers, the episode is released at 12am PT/3am ET, while it will be available for UK viewers from 8am GMT.

Episodes are set to be released across Saturdays and Sundays for five weeks, with the finale scheduled for January 8, 2023.

Is there a trailer for Alchemy Of Souls part two?

A short trailer was released on December 6, featuring the tagline: “Within my deep darkness, we met like destiny.”

A synopsis for the second part reads: “Uk becomes a hunter of the soul-swapped, when a young woman, a prisoner in her own home, seeks his help to reclaim her freedom.”

Jung So-min, who played the female lead in part one, will not reprise her role in the second set of episodes. Many of the supporting cast however will return, including Hwang Min-hyun as Seo-yul, Shin Seung-ho as Go Won, Yoo Joong-sang as Park Jin and Arin as Jin Cho-yeon.