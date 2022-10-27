Big Mouth, the animated series created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, will return to Netflix tomorrow (October 28) for its sixth season.

The show saw the characters continuing to deal with puberty, tackling the growing pains of young love and life with the help of imaginary “hormone monsters”.

What time is Big Mouth season 6 on Netflix?

Season six will tackle the theme of family in its different facets and will arrive on Netflix at 8am BST on October 28. Although there has been no official confirmation of how many episodes the new season will contain, traditionally Big Mouth spans 10 episodes per run.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

As shown in the trailer released ahead of the sixth season, the students will find out some big secrets about their families via the results of their DNA tests, deal with the insecurities and jealousies of welcoming new siblings into their homes, and go through the typical mill of teenage embarrassment both at home and at school. Some storylines from the spin-off series Human Resources will also be carried over to Big Mouth, including Maury being pregnant with Connie’s baby.

Guest voice actors for the new season will include Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O’Dowd, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Jackass’ Steve-O, and Tyler, The Creator. Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele will all reprise their series regular roles.

Elsewhere, previous guests including the likes of Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Andrew Rannells, SNL’s Chloe Fineman, Jenny Slate, Kristen Schaal, Mark Duplass, Natasha Lyonee, Thandiwe Newton and more will also return to the series.

In April, Big Mouth was renewed by Netflix for a seventh season. At the same time, it was revealed that the spin-off series Human Resources had also been renewed for a second season, after the first aired earlier in the year.