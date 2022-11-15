Dead To Me, the hit drama starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, will return to Netflix for its third and final season on Thursday (November 17).

The show follows Jen (played by Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) as they embark on an unlikely friendship littered with secrets, flaws and crimes.

What time is Dead To Me season 3 on Netflix?

Season three will, according to an official synopsis from Netflix, follow “the aftermath of yet another hit and run”. This series will see “both women receive shocking news and ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law”. The new season will arrive on the streaming service at 8am GMT on November 17 and will comprise 10 episodes.

Is there a Dead To Me season 3 trailer?

As shown in the trailer for season three, the conclusion to Jen and Judy’s story is filled with drama. As the police continue to investigate the disappearance of Judy’s ex Steve (James Marsden), who was killed by Jen, a body is turned up and the authorities begin to piece what happened to him together. “It’s not too late, there is always a way out,” Jen tells Judy in a police holding room.

Speaking to TV Line after Dead To Me was renewed for a third season, creator Liz Feldman said the previous season had been left open-ended on purpose. “I pitched them this ending and they seemed really delighted by it,” she explained. “They never said, ‘You might wanna wrap it up.’ We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I didn’t want to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

In 2021, Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, during production on season three of Dead To Me. “It’s been a strange journey,” she shared on Twitter at the time. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.

“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

In a four-star review of season 2 of Dead To Me, NME wrote: “The script spits out some deliciously dark moments (a joke about a suicidal dog kicks off the series)”, and added: “There’s a real delight in watching these two deeply flawed women necking wine and stealing moments of hard-earned pleasure.”