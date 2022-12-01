What time is ‘Firefly Lane’ season two part one released on Netflix?

Firefly Lane is set to return for its second and final season in December.

Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.

The show stars Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) as Tully Hart and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Kate Mularkey, who have been best friends since they were 14 years old. The supporting cast includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett and Yael Yurman.

After the first season was released in February last year, Netflix announced the show would return for a second and final season consisting of 16 episodes, which will be divided into two parts.

What time is Firefly Lane season two part one released?

The first nine episodes of the second season will be released on Netflix on Friday December 2 at 12am PT/3am ET in the US. For UK viewers, the episodes will be released at 8am GMT.

The remaining seven episodes will be released in 2023, with a specific date yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer for Firefly Lane season two?

A trailer for the second season was released last month, showing Kate as she deals with the aftermath of her husband Johnny’s trip to Iraq.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “What could have possibly ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our ‘Firefly Lane Girls Forever’? We’ll learn the answer this season – but first – Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show talk, and must start a career over from the bottom.

“This leads to her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from – including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.”

Ignacio Serricchio is a newcomer to the cast for the second season, who plays cocky sports commentator Danny Diaz.