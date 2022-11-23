What time is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ released on Disney+?

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special represents the final bow for Marvel’s Phase Four slate, as the superhero misfits lead a festive bonanza.

Directed and written by James Gunn, the 44-minute TV special reunites the Guardians as they “set out to Earth to find Peter Quill the best present,” according to a synopsis.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and Sean Gunn all reprise their roles from the first two films. New cast members include Kevin Bacon who plays a fictionalised version of himself and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

When is Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special released?

The special is released on Disney+ on Friday November 25 at 3am ET and 12am PT in the US. For viewers in the UK and Europe, the special will be available from 8am GMT and 9am CET respectively.

Is there a trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special?

A trailer for the special was released in October, which shows Drax and Mantis on the hunt for Kevin Bacon.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is set between Thor: Love And Thunder and the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be released in May 2023. The sequel sees Will Poulter join the cast as Adam Warlock.

Gunn previously told Comicbook.com that the special will establish some connections for the third entry. “In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Vol. 3, so I don’t have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it,” Gunn said.

This marks Marvel’s second TV special following Werewolf By Night, which starred Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell. The special was directed by Michael Giacchino.