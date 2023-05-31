What time is ‘Manifest’ season four part two on Netflix?

Netflix is set to drop the final batch of episodes for Manifest season four (and the series as a whole) – you can find release details below.

The supernatural drama chronicles the lives of aeroplane passengers whose flight mysteriously vanished. Flight 828 is declared missing for over five years before it suddenly reappears in the sky.

For the passengers, no time has passed and they have no idea where they’ve been for the last five years. As they attempt to reintegrate into society, some of them develop special abilities, as well as hearing guiding voices and visions of events yet to occur. The mystery of their disappearance and newfound abilities pushes them to investigate what happened to their flight and why they were chosen.

Advertisement

The official synopsis for season four part two reads: “In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fuelled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry.”

Originally airing on NBC for three seasons, Manifest made the jump to Netflix for a fourth and final season, with the first part being released on the streamer back in November 2022. Now, the second and final part is set to be released.

What time is Manifest season 4 part 2 on Netflix?

The final episodes will be available to stream from Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8am GMT (12am. PT/3am ET), which is the usual release time for new content on Netflix.

Part two will consist of 10 instalments, and will kick things off with episode 11, which is titled ‘Final Descent’.

Series creator and showrunner Jeff Rake initially planned to make six seasons of Manifest, and despite that expectation being cut short, he previously said that “the series’ endgame won’t change at all”.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the series was saved by Netflix, he said: “When I’ve talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of the series, that didn’t mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode.

“I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic.”