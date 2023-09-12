What time is ‘The Morning Show’ season three on Apple TV+?

One of Apple TV+’s early originals, The Morning Show, returns for its third season this month.

Created by Jay Carson, the drama examines life behind a popular morning news programme amid sexual misconduct allegations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon lead the series as show hosts Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson respectively, with a supporting cast that includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman and Steve Carell.

In the show’s third season, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Tig Notaro have all joined the cast.

What time is The Morning Show season 3 released?

The first two episodes of season three arrive on Apple TV+ on Wednesday September 13. In the US, episodes usually arrive on the streaming service around 12am ET, which translates to 5am BST in the UK.

The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly from this date, with the finale scheduled for November 8, 2023.

Is there a trailer?

Apple released a trailer for the third season last month – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “In The Morning Show season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Apple renewed the series for a fourth season in May this year, ahead of season three.

The Morning Show is available to stream on Apple TV+.