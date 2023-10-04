The long-awaited Lupin season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix later this week, continuing the story of the professional thief Assane Diop after a near-three-year break.

The third season finds Omar Sy reprising his role as Diop, who was last seen on the run from police after getting his own revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.

The series takes inspiration from Arsène Lupin, the character of a master thief created by French novelist Maurice Leblanc in the 1900s, and references Leblanc’s books in the story.

An official synopsis reads: “Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.”

What time is Lupin season 3 on Netflix?

Lupin season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix from 8am BST on October 5, which is 12am PT/3am ET in the US.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix shared the official trailer for Lupin season 3 last month. Check it out below.

In 2021, Sy hinted that Assane could accumulate a larger team of allies in Lupin’s third outing. “When you read the books, Lupin has a lot of accomplices,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But [in the show] he had the one, which is Benjamin, but he needs people, [so he] hires them.

“I think it’s going to be more interesting maybe one day having a big cast with a lot of people.”

In a four-star review of season 2, NME wrote: “This season is even more existential than the first, and sees the ‘gentleman thief’ realise that the longer the game goes on, the harder it will be for him to live in the shadows.”