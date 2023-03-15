What time is ‘Shadow And Bone’ season two on Netflix?

Shadow And Bone returns with a second batch of episodes this month.

Based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who discovers she is a rare Grisha with the power to control light.

The show’s first season adapted the first novel in the trilogy, 2013’s Shadow And Bone, and added an original storyline featuring criminal gang, the Crows. The second season will adapt the second book, Siege And Storm.

Other members of the cast include Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes and Zoe Wanamaker.

What time is Shadow And Bone season 2 released on Netflix?

All eight episodes of season two will arrive on Thursday March 16 at 8am GMT in the UK. If you’re in the US, the series drops at 12am PT and 3am ET.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the second season last month – check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “To stand a fighting chance against General Kirigan and his seemingly indestructible new army, Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.

“Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

New additions to the cast include Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2), Patrick Gibson (The OA), Anna Leong Brophy and Jack Wolfe.