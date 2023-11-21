What time is ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s Squid Game is the basis of a new reality show where 456 contestants compete for a huge cash prize.

Based on the South Korean drama, Squid Game: The Challenge sees contestants take part in various games inspired by the series for a chance to win $4.56million.

A synopsis for the show reads: “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

What time does Squid Game: The Challenge release on Netflix?

Advertisement

The first five episodes will arrive on Wednesday November 22 at 8am GMT in the UK. This translates to 12am PT and 3am ET in the US.

The remaining five episodes will be released in two batches: with four episodes arriving on Wednesday November 29, before the final the following week on December 6.

Is there a trailer for the series?

Netflix released a trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge last month – check it out above.

Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, was officially renewed for a second season in June last year. At the time, the first season was the most-viewed original title in Netflix history within 12 days of release.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased details of what to expect in the second season, including the return of The Front Man and the introduction of a boyfriend for the animatronic doll, Young-hee. A release date for season two has yet to be announced.