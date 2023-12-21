What time is ‘What If?’ season two on Disney+?

Marvel takes a trip down more alternate timelines in the second season of What If…?

Created by A.C. Bradley, the anthology series explores what would happen if various key moments across the Marvel Cinematic Universe had panned out differently – including if Ultron had won against the Avengers, to if T’Challa had become Star-Lord.

The series is narrated by the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), with many actors from the MCU reprising their roles to voice animated versions of their respective characters.

What time is What If season 2 on Disney Plus?

The first episode of season two will debut on Friday December 22. Typically, Disney+ is updated at 8am GMT in the UK, and 12am PT/3am ET in the US.

The remaining eight episodes will be released daily from this date, with the finale scheduled to drop on December 30, 2023.

You can check out a breakdown of the episodes and their release dates below.

What If… Nebula Joined The Nova Corps? (December 22)

What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? (December 23)

What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? (December 24)

What If… Iron Man Crashed Into The Grandmaster? (December 25)

What If… Captain Carter Fought The Hydra Stomper? (December 26)

What If… Kahhori Reshaped The World? (December 27)

What If… Hel Found The Ten Rings? (December 28)

What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602? (December 29)

What If… Strange Supreme Intervened? (December 30)

Is there a trailer?

Marvel released a trailer for the second season last month – check it out above.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME described it as a “special kind of gift” for Marvel fans.

“Full of in-jokes and Easter eggs that reference the ripple effect across the rest of the MCU, each episode is basically built around the kind of late-night geeky conversations that every Marvel fan probably has on the way home from the cinema,” the review reads. “What if Tony Stark never became Iron Man? What if Spider-Man became a zombie? Well, now we know…”