The showrunner for Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s vampire parody show What We Do In The Shadows has teased a “completely different” direction for its upcoming third season.

A third outing for the show was confirmed last year just after its second season aired on FX.

Based on Waititi’s 2014 film of the same name, the show follows “three vampires in New York City who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years”.

As part a the virtual Paley Fest panel yesterday (March 30), showrunner/executive producer Paul Simms and executive producer Stefani Robinson joined the show’s cast over Zoom to discuss work on season three.

As well as revealing that writing was well under way for the new series, and that a February 2021 shooting date had been pushed back to later this year due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Simms teased what to expect from the next edition of the show.

As well as teasing a new character who is “someone we all know and love,” Robinson said that the critical reception to the show’s second season showed the bosses that “we can do whatever we want” with the show.

Discussing the season two episode that featured Matt Berry’s ‘human’ alter-ego Jackie Daytona, and the potential future of that character, Robinson said: “That episode gave us the opportunity to break format with all of the characters and push the show into new settings, formats, characters to explore what we’ve established.”

Simms added: “So not another Jackie Daytona adventure, but we have plans for the show to go into completely different directions.”

Discussing the show’s mockumentary format, Robinson added: “That style grounds it and makes the show work. Staten Island, their neighbours and everything needs to feel real and it’s the magic of the show because when it feels real, the cast can be big and surprising. Rooting it in some reality makes it work.”

Reviewing season two of What We Do In The Shadows upon its release last year, NME wrote: “For fans of the first series, no doubt, this will be a delightful top-up and an opportunity to see beloved characters again. For the less besotted, however, although the show features a great deal of death, it doesn’t show many signs of life.”