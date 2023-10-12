When are the next ‘Frasier’ episodes on Paramount+?

Frasier has received the reboot treatment in a sequel series on Paramount+.

Created by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the revival series picks up as Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) moves back to Boston – the setting where the character was originally introduced in Cheers before he received his own spin-off, Frasier, set in Seattle.

While some veteran cast members return like Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin, the series largely features a new ensemble, including Nicholas Lyndhurst as university professor Alan, Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia.

When are the next episodes of Frasier released?

The first two episodes landed on Paramount+ on October 12 in the US and October 13 in the UK. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly from these dates, with the finale scheduled for December 7, 2023.

You can check out the release schedule below.

Episode 1&2 – October 12/13

Episode 3 – October 19/20

Episode 4 – October 26/27

Episode 5 – November 2/3

Episode 6 – November 9/10

Episode 7 – November 16/17

Episode 8 – November 23/24

Episode 9 – November 30/1

Episode 10 – December 7/8

Has the show been renewed for a second season?

Paramount has yet to announce whether the show will return for a second season. This page will be updated when an announcement is made.

The original Frasier ran for eleven seasons between 1993 and 2004. During its run, it won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series for five years running.

In a four-star review of the reboot, NME wrote: “Yes, the genius that is David Hyde Pierce’s Niles is sorely missed, but Frasier is still as tasty as a tossed salad and scrambled eggs.”