When are the next ‘Jack Ryan’ season four episodes out?

Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video is back for its fourth season.

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, the action series is the latest adaptation of Tom Clancy’s CIA analyst hero where he’s depicted by John Krasinski. He’s the fifth actor to play the character, following Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine.

Other cast members in the series include Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, John Hoogenakker, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, James Cosmo and Ali Suliman.

The first season debuted back in 2018, followed by the second season in 2019. The third and fourth seasons were filmed back-to-back, with the former dropping in December last year.

When are episodes released for Jack Ryan season 4?

The show’s fourth season consists of six episodes, two episodes less than past seasons. The first two episodes were released on June 30, 2023 with the remaining instalments arriving over the following two weeks. You can check out the release schedule below.

Episode one – June 30

Episode two – June 30

Episode three – July 7

Episode four – July 7

Episode five – July 14

Episode six – July 14

Is this the final season?

The fourth season will be the show’s last, as reported by Deadline in May 2022. It’s believed Krasinski was signed up for four seasons, with no signs of his contract being extended.

In the same report, it was claimed a spin-off starring Michael Peña’s character Domingo Chavez was in early development.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Peña was more cagey on whether the spin-off is actually happening. “I have no idea [if the spin-off is happening] to be honest with you. That’s between Amazon and the Clancy estate. I think the fans want to see [it],” he said.

“I [personally] want to see more of Michael Kelly’s character. That’s what I want to see. You know, I’m such a big fan and working with the guy and John Krasinski was awesome too. But we’ll see what the fans want.”