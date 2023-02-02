When is ‘Abbott Elementary’ season two on Disney+ UK?

Abbott Elementary season two has received an official release date on Disney+ in the UK.

The show has been confirmed for a new run this Spring on the streaming service. Following a successful awards season, the show will return for a second run in March.

In a press release issued today (February 2), Disney confirmed that the second season of Abbott Elementary will arrive on March 1. The season will initially premiere with 10 episodes available to stream.

Though fans may be disappointed with that offering, it’s also been confirmed today that more episodes of the show will be available on Disney+ later this year.

Quinta Brunson will return as Janine Teagues in the workplace comedy following her Golden Globes success. The cast for season two also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate educators as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. A synopsis for the show reads: “Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

Both Brunson and Williams were honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Reporters Association at the Golden Globes 2023 for their roles in the academic comedy show. He took home the best supporting actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama award at the ceremony last month (January 10), while Brunson took home the gong for best performance by an actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

