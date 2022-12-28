When is ‘Alice In Borderland’ season 3 on Netflix?

Based on Haro Aso’s survival and thriller manga, Netflix’s Alice In Borderland is a battle royale set around Alice In Wonderland-inspired games.

The first season of Alice In Borderland premiered in December 2020 while a second season hit the streaming platform earlier this month (December 22, 2022).

Alice In Borderland stars Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, who must work together to escape a dystopian, abandoned version of Tokyo and return to the world they know.

Advertisement

The synopsis for the first season reads: “Arisu—a listless, jobless and video-game-obsessed young man—suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live.”

The pair must win games in order to avoid being executed via lasers, while the type and difficulty of the games are chosen by playing cards. The first season was the most-watched live-action Japanese series on Netflix in 2020, and was quickly renewed for a second season.

“Arisu and Usagi are chasing the mystery of Borderland in order to return to their real world,” explained Netflix. “They meet their friends, enemies, and the mastermind behind the game at a place that seems to be the key to unlocking the mystery. When all the cards are collected, will they be able to return to their real world?”

Alice In Borderland was directed by Shinsuke Sato and also stars Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina and Yutaro Watanabe.

Will there be an Alice In Borderland season 3?

Advertisement

A third season of Alice In Borderland has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, though there’s still plenty of the original manga left to adapt and the second season left the door wide open for a continuation.

Netflix only confirmed the second season of Alice In Borderland two weeks after the first season was aired though. The pandemic also caused delays to the filming of season two, leading to the two-year gap between seasons so if a third season is confirmed, fans can hopefully expect less of a wait.