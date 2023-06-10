When is ‘Demon Slayer’ season four coming out?

With the Demon Slayer season three finale fast approaching, fans are already looking ahead to a fourth run of the hit anime show.

Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, the anime series follows Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family were slaughtered and his younger sister, Nezuko, was transformed into a demon.

After the second season adapted the Entertainment District arc, the third season jumps into the Swordsmith Village, where Tanjiro meets swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka in order to repair his sword following a battle against Upper Rank Six siblings, Daki and Gyutaro.

The season three finale, titled ‘No Matter How Many Lives’, will be released on the anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation on June 18. Now, with the end in sight, fans will be wondering when a fourth season is likely to drop.

When is Demon Slayer season 4 coming out?

There is yet to be an official announcement about when the show will return for a fourth season. However, it was recently reported that production on the next run of episodes has already begun.

The dubbed version of Demon Slayer season three was released on Crunchyroll on May 28. So if that’s any indication of the show’s releasing schedule, fans could expect season four to arrive around a similar time in 2025.

Although new episodes of Demon Slayer are available exclusively on Crunchyroll and Funimation, fans in the UK can find previous seasons on Netflix.

Demon Slayer season 3 is based on the Koyoharu Gotouge manga To the Swordsmith Village.

A synopsis for the manga reads: “Tanjiro journeys to a village of swordsmiths and has to explain how his sword was so badly damaged to Hotaru Haganezuka, the smith who made it. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in.

“The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, engages the demons, but he’ll need some help from Tanjiro and Genya, another Demon Slayer. It’s bad enough that they have to fight two upper-rank demons, but can they handle a foe who can split itself into four separate bodies and regenerate almost instantly?”