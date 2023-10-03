Only Murders In The Building recently returned for its third season, and fans are awaiting news of its renewal by Hulu.

The hit series follows three unlikely podcast-makers – young artist Mabel Mora (played by Selena Gomez), former Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and washed-up TV actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin).

The trio are united by the murders that take place in their luxurious Manhattan apartment building, the Arconia, and start a podcast investigating the suspicious deaths. After solving the murders of Tim Kono and Bunny in the first two seasons, the third season finds them investigating the death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the leading man in Oliver’s big Broadway return, Death Rattle.

A synopsis for season three reads: “Season 3 finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin, our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.”

What happens in Only Murders In The Building season 3?

As Oliver prepares for his big comeback, he lands a big coup – top actor Ben Glenroy as his leading man. But on opening night, Glenroy dies on stage – only to be revived and surprise his cast and crew back at The Arconia. But the star can’t avoid death twice in one night, as Mabel, Oliver and Charles find out when Ben’s dead body crashes into the lift with them.

The three friends launch into an investigation as Death Rattle’s run gets put on hold and suspicions are aroused about every member of the cast, from Ben’s understudy to Loretta, an elderly newcomer to the theatre, played by Meryl Streep.

Season 3’s final episode arrives on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK on October 3.

When is Only Murders In The Building season 4 coming out?

At the time of writing, Hulu has not announced whether it plans to renew Only Murders In The Building for a fourth season. It could still be renewed in the aftermath of the finale airing, although the renewals of the second and third seasons were made before those instalments ended.

If it does get renewed, we’d expect season 4 to premiere in summer 2024. However, the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike could delay that release date. Although the writers strike has tentatively ended, months of striking could still impact work on the next season.

In a four-star review of Only Murders In The Building season 3, NME wrote: “There’s ample meat on the bones of this mystery for our part-time gumshoes to hypothesise about – and enough for fans to form theories of their own too. In lesser hands, Only Murders… could have become just another statistic in the cosy crime boom; instead, we’re treated to a must-watch mystery romp.”

Only Murders In The Building is streaming now on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.