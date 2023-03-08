When is ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 coming out?

Yellowjackets was a nostalgic-tinged thriller which turned out to be one of the 2022’s breakout TV successes.

The show is principally set in 1996, and tells the story of a high school girls soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness en route to the national championships. Some of the team die in the crash, though most of them survive. The show unfolds across a split timeline (one in ’96 and another 25 years later), and focuses mainly on the story of four characters.

The first season has a number of memorable moments: wolf attacks, seances, and an evening involving magic mushrooms. But, the finale had many asking for another season – which was confirmed at the end of last year.

When will the second season of Yellowjackets air?

Yellowjackets fans were given an early Christmas present at the end of 2022 when a teaser trailer for season 2 was released – along with confirmation of the new season’s release date.

Showtime teased: “You won’t be hungry much longer,” as it announced that season two will debut in the US on March 24. In the UK, the new season is expected to debut on Paramount+ around the same date.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s been confirmed a third season is in the works, too. Though filming for season two only officially ended last month on February 13.

The teaser trailer released at Christmas showcased (see below) what looks to be some key talking points from season two. Alongside familiar faces from the first season, fans were introduced to citizen detective Walter, played by Elijah Wood.

In the teaser trailer, Wood’s character was seen alongside Christina Ricci’s Misty, saying: “Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most.”

Alongside Wood, Juliette Lewis’ Natalie reflects on her memories of the plane crash that kickstarted season one. “Darkness. We brought it back with us,” she says ominously – queuing up some potentially harrowing storylines for the new season.