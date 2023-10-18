The story of Ian Huntley and Maxine Carr is the subject of Channel 5 drama Maxine, which has been released on Netflix.

School caretaker Ian Huntley was sentenced to life in prison in December 2003 for the murders of two 10-year-old girls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, who attended the same school in Soham, Cambridgeshire.

His girlfriend at the time, Maxine Carr, who was the girls’ teaching assistant, received a three-and-a-half year prison sentence for perverting the course of justice after providing Huntley with a false alibi. She only served half her sentence, and was given anonymity for life upon her release from Foston Hall prison in May 2004.

Where is Maxine Carr now?

In the TV drama, the last scene of Carr shows her on a beach as she’s approached by someone off screen who recognises her. Asked whether she knew Huntley had killed the girls, she replies: “No comment.”

This beach setting likely stems from reports that Carr is now believed to be living in a seaside town. The exact location and her new identity, however, cannot be published due to her anonymity order.

According to the Daily Mail, Carr married her now-husband in 2014, who is said to be aware of her past. She is reported to have given birth to her a first child, a son, in 2011.

Carr is one of only four ex-prisoners in the UK to have been granted lifetime anonymity, along with child killer Mary Bell, and Robert Thompson and Jon Venables who murdered James Bulger.

Who stars in Maxine?

Jemma Carlton plays Maxine Carr in the three-part drama, opposite Scott Reid as Ian Huntley. Other cast members include Steve Edge and Kate O’Toole.

The show aired on Channel 5 in October 2022 and was released on Netflix a year later. A synopsis reads: “Accomplice, or another victim? This true-crime drama series examines the grisly 2002 Soham murders through the lens of the killer’s fiancée, Maxine Carr.”

At the time, Channel 5’s director of programmes, Ben Frow, defended the decision to produce the show. “We did debate, should we [or] shouldn’t we, how do we [approach it],” Frow said (via Radio Times). “I am confident that we are in a very good space with it.

“I feel very proud of it. I think we have been deeply respectful to the victims, whilst shining a light on some very challenging issues that Maxine Carr lived with.”