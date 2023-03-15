Where is ‘Ted Lasso’ filmed? The main locations revealed

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the sweet, optimistic American college football coach who relocates from Kansas to London for a new challenge.

The first episode of season three premieres today (March 15) on Apple TV+ and sees Lasso’s mighty AFC Richmond return to the Premier League after being relegated at the end of the first season.

However, with former assistant coach Nate Shelly (Nick Mohammed) going to work for former boss Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United, it looks as if there’ll be plenty of conflict across season three’s 12 episodes.

Tasked with coaching struggling Premier League side AFC Richmond, Ted Lasso features a lot of real world London locations alongside scenes shot at West London Studios.

Where is Ted Lasso filmed?

Shots of AFC Richmond’s training ground are actually filmed at The SkyEx Community Stadium in Hayes, Middlesex, which is home to Hayes And Yeading FC. The stadium is located near to West London Studios and is a 15-minute train ride from London’s Paddington Station.

AFC Richmond’s home ground Nelson Road aka the Dog Pound is actually Selhurst Park, which is the home of real-world Premier League side Crystal Palace. Some of the big football scenes use a computer-generated crowd but others use actual Crystal Palace fans. The two teams share a red-and-blue striped home kit, which makes things easier.

Away from the football, the street where Ted Lasso’s house is located is actually Richmond’s Paved Court while his local, The Crown & Anchor is actually The Prince’s Head Pub in Richmond.

It was recently confirmed that Ted Lasso fans can spend the night at The Crown & Anchor. The pub’s on-screen landlady Mae (Annette Badland) will even be around to shout at them and pull some pints.

Other outdoor scenes are shot in Richmond and the neighbouring town of Twickenham throughout the series.

Ted Lasso season three premieres today on Apple TV+ with new episodes released weekly ahead of the season finale on May 31. In various interviews, it’s been heavily suggested that season three of Ted Lasso will be the last.