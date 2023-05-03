Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has arrived on Netflix, offering fans a new perspective of the hit period drama.

The Bridgerton spin-off series follows a young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she begins to understand her power and the meaning of love. The story sees her embark on a life-changing marriage with young King George (Corey Mylchreest), while spearheading a societal shift that will lead to generations of change in the Bridgerton world.

The cast also includes Arsema Thomas, Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Cyril Nri and Rob Maloney.

Advertisement

Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell also appear in Queen Charlotte as their respective Bridgerton characters Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Bridgerton family matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The series landed on Netflix on May 4, with all six episodes being made available at the same time.

Where was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filmed?

As with Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte sees the characters occupy a number of luxurious locations. In the series, you’ll see them visit theatres, various country estates and familiar Bridgerton spots like Syon House.

These scenes were filmed in locations across Wiltshire, Somerset, Lincolnshire, and Oxfordshire, with internal shots filmed in Shepperton Studios, London.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Advertisement

Discussing the show’s key themes, showrunner Shonda Rhimes said (via Collider): “It’s very much about how do you survive in a world in which you have no power. Where do you find the power in that?

“When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”