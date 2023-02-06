The Last Of Us is the first HBO series based on a video game, with a new cast taking on roles previously portrayed through motion capture.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-creator Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

Who plays Henry in HBO’s The Last Of Us?

Lamar Johnson plays Henry in the HBO adaptation, who is hiding with his younger brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard) away from the revolutionaries in Kansas City.

The actor and dancer is best known for roles in Canadian teen drama The Next Step, 2018 film The Hate You Give and for playing Charlie in All The Bright Places. His other credits include Dark Phoenix, Your Honor and Run Sweetheart Run.

Who plays Henry in The Last Of Us game?

Brandon Scott played the character in 2013’s The Last Of Us, who is known for starring in Dead To Me, 13 Reasons Why and This Is Us. He also played Jameson in Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”