The Last Of Us is the first HBO series based on a game, with a new cast taking on roles previously portrayed through motion capture.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-creator Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman.

Who plays Kathleen in The Last Of Us episode four?

Melanie Lynskey plays revolutionary leader Kathleen, who is introduced in the show’s fourth episode Please Hold My Hand.

Lynskey is best known recently for playing Shauna in Showtime series Yellowjackets. She’s also known for playing Rose in sitcom Two And A Half Men and received critical acclaim for her role in 2012 film Hello I Must Be Going.

Her other credits include HBO series Togetherness, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, XX and I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore.

Is Kathleen in The Last Of Us game?

Not exactly. In an interview with ScreenRant, Druckmann said the character, created by Mazin, was based on a leader of a group of hunters featured in the game.

“Another one that Craig [Mazin] came up with was the character of Kathleen, who was the leader of who in the game of these guys were the hunters, and they take a slightly different role here,” Druckmann said.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”