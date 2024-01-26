Who won ‘The Traitors’ season two?

After the show’s breakout success in 2022, The Traitors returned for a second season this year.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the reality series sees 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

As they arrive at the castle, a small number are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate the “Faithful” contestants to claim the prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and banish the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash prize instead.

Advertisement

The show’s second season began on Wednesday January 3 and concluded on Friday January 26 after twelve episodes.

Who won The Traitors season 2?

After a tense and dramatic finale, traitor Harry was revealed as the winner of season two of the show.

Evie was banished first in the final after the remaining contestants voted that she was a traitor before it was revealed that she was in fact a faithful. Next, Andrew was banished before he told his fellow contestants he was a traitor.

Next, Jaz was banished before being revealed as a faithful. It came down to Harry and Mollie before Harry took the whole pot of prize money alone when he shared that he was a traitor, to Mollie’s dismay.

Will the show return for a third season?

The BBC renewed The Traitors for a third season in November last year. Those interested in applying for the show can do so through BBC Take Part, with the closing date for applications being February 11, 2024.

At the time, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm.

Advertisement

“It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors.”