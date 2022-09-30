Whoopi Goldberg criticises “enraging” Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series

Whoopi Goldberg has criticised Ryan Murphy’s “enraging” Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer.

Discussing the controversial series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on her talk show The View, Goldberg argued against the show.

“Ryan [Murphy] is an amazing artist. If that were my family, I’d be enraged,” Goldberg said, according to The Independent.

“Because it is being killed over and watching your child get [killed], and then you have to listen to how it went and all this other stuff that, as a person who’s lost someone like that, it’s just – you can’t imagine.”

She continued: “Over and over and over! I think, if you’re gonna tell these stories, be aware that a lot of the people who are part of these stories are still with us.”

A family member of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims had said the series had “retraumatised” them.

One person took to social media after the episodes were released globally to discuss the scene featuring Rita Isbell, the older sister of Errol Lindsey, a 19-year-old man who was killed by Dahmer between 1978 and 1991.

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge right now, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pissed about this show,” one Twitter user named Ericthulu tweeted while sharing the clip.

“It’s retraumatising over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

He added: “Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD.”