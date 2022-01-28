Wi Ha-joon to star alongside Kim Go-eun and Nam Ji-hyun in ‘Little Women’

Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon is set to join the cast of upcoming tvN K-drama Little Women (literal translation), alongside Kim Go-eun and Nam Ji-hyun.

Little Women follows the lives of three close sisters who grew up in poverty, as they get involved in a major incident that causes them to go toe-to-toe with one of the most influential families in the nation, per Soompi.

As previously announced, the three sisters will be played by Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Nam Ji-hyun (The Witch’s Diner) and Park Ji-hu (All Of Us Are Dead), who are named Oh In-joo, In-kyung and In-hye respectively, and in that age order.

Advertisement

Wi will be playing consultant Choi Do-il, who is a charismatic, analytical man who crosses paths with eldest sister In-joo during the incident. The upcoming series will be directed by Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown director Kim Hee-won, and will be written by Mother’s Jung Seo-kyung. It is currently slated to premiere this year.

Wi was also previously announced to be joined by popular actors Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee for another upcoming project titled Gyeongseong Creature, which will be helmed by Stove League director Jung Dong-yoon. The series is set to make its premiere sometime in 2023.

In other K-drama news, South Korean singer IU will be starring in a new K-drama series tentatively titled Money Game alongside Hellbound’s Park Jeong-min, Ryu Jun-yeol and more.

The series is currently slated to begin filming sometime in the first half of 2022, and will mark the musician’s first TV role since the hit 2019 drama Hotel Del Luna, where she played lead character Jang Man-wol.