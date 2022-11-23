‘Game Of Thrones’ fans pay tribute to Wilko Johnson: “He made a terrific Ilyn Payne”

Game Of Thrones fans have paid tribute to the late musician Wilko Johnson, who portrayed Ser Ilyn Payne in the HBO series.

The beloved singer-songwriter and guitarist for Dr Feelgood passed away on Monday (November 21), aged 75. Fans of his music and his performance in Game Of Thrones have since been honouring his memory on social media.

“Great musician who made a terrific Ilyn Payne, but by all accounts he was a much nicer man than the character he portrayed on #GameOfThrones. RIP, Wilko,” tweeted one fan.

Advertisement

“I had no idea the man who played Ser Ilyn Payne was a guitarist. RIP man”, wrote another.

A later tribute reminded fans that Payne was one of the characters Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) had pledged to kill in revenge for the execution of her father during season one: “No longer on Arya’s list. Ilyn Payne. RIP”.

See more tributes from fans below:

Great musician who made a terrific Ilyn Payne, but by all accounts he was a much nicer man than the character he portrayed on #GameOfThrones. RIP, Wilko. https://t.co/9gTSuyDIZW — Elio & Linda (@westerosorg) November 23, 2022

RIP Ser Ilyn Payne, the King’s Justice. https://t.co/nQrK5UN11W — Pierce ⚔️ (@PierceAH66) November 23, 2022

Advertisement

BRO

I had no idea the man that played Ser Ilyn Payne was a guitarist

RIP man 😔 https://t.co/prJxgeOgWH — b28MyLunch (@b28MyLunch) November 23, 2022

RIP Wilko Johnson aka Ser Ilyn Payne — TVGod (@TVGod10) November 23, 2022

damn RIP Ilyn Payne https://t.co/HU6DXmAMRF — Gwynbleidd 🇭🇹 (@ThatManDeemZ) November 23, 2022

RIP Ser Ilyn Payne. What a badass Wilko was. https://t.co/ypCbvcm7Qy — Jay Gerland (@jaygerland) November 23, 2022

RIP Ser Ilyn Payne. What a badass Wilko was. https://t.co/ypCbvcm7Qy — Jay Gerland (@jaygerland) November 23, 2022

The news of Johnson’s death was confirmed via a post on his official social media accounts.

The tribute read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.

“He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Johnson was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013, saying via a statement from his manager at the time that he did not want to receive treatment or chemotherapy.

The following year however, Johnson underwent an operation and declared himself cancer-free, revealing later that he was told he only had 10 months to live and remarking: “I shouldn’t be here at all.”