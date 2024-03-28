Will Batman be in ‘The Penguin’ TV series?

The Batman’s first spin-off series The Penguin is set to debut later this year.

Created by Lauren LeFranc (Impulse), the series sees Colin Farrell reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin, and follows the character’s rise to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

The show takes place one week after events in 2022’s The Batman directed by Matt Reeves, who serves as a producer on the spin-off series.

Other confirmed cast members include Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone and Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti.

Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman appear in The Penguin?

While nothing has been confirmed, there’s every possibility that Batman will make an appearance in the series.

As a continuation from The Batman, it’s likely this series will tee up events for the upcoming sequel, The Batman Part 2 – which is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026. As such, it makes sense for Robert Pattinson to make some kind of fleeting appearance to drive excitement, whether as Batman or as Bruce Wayne.

There’s a chance other characters from the original film could make guest appearances too, including Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin?

Max released a trailer for the series in March – check it out above.

This isn’t the only spin-off show in the pipeline, with a series about Arkham Asylum also in development from The Staircase showrunner Antonio Campos.

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too. Most of the time it comes off brilliantly.”