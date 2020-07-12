Will Poulter explains why he left Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV series

Will Poulter has explained why he had to leave his role in Amazon’s upcoming TV adaptation of the Lord Of The Rings.

Black Mirror star Poulter was announced to be joining the cast for the new adaptation last September in an unidentified role, before leaving in December.

Speaking to NME in a new interview, Poulter revealed that scheduling conflicts meant he was unable to fulfil his commitment to the show.

“Unfortunately, there’s no particularly interesting story, other than the fact that there was a last-minute change to the schedule, which meant that there was a clash for me and I was unable to do it,” Poulter revealed.

The series has been given the green light to continue production in New Zealand after the country all but eradicated coronavirus, and Poulter says he can’t wait to see the finished product.

“I have utmost respect for everyone involved in that project,” he said. “And I have no doubt it’s going to be incredible.”

Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood recently said that he wants a cameo in the upcoming TV adaptation. “I am super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show. They’re calling it The Lord of the Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading,” Wood said.

“From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings.”

