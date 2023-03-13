The Last Of Us has proved to be a major hit for HBO, and with the first season coming to a dramatic end, many will be eager to know if a second is on the horizon.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

A synopsis reads: “The series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

Advertisement

“What starts as a small job soon become a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

Reviews for the first season have been extremely positive across the board, so it’s no surprise that many are already looking forward to a second run of the video game adaption.

Will The Last Of Us have a season 2?

The Last Of Us will indeed return for a second season. HBO confirmed its renewal back in January, while lead star Pedro Pascal recently revealed that filming is likely to begin this year.

Responding to a question from Collider over whether season two was green-lit for filming, the actor said: “In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring?”

He then added: “Yes, there is a chance. Yes.”

Advertisement

Bella Ramsey has also spoke briefly about the prospect of being able to explore some of the storylines from The Last Of Us: Part II. “I’m really excited, to be honest, for the Ellie/Dina story,” Ramsey told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

As for the show’s future beyond season two, co-creator Craig Mazin recently suggested there could also be a third season, so that the story of the second game can be comprehensively explored.