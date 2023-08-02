Heartstopper season two has only just arrived, but fans are already keen to know if the hit Netflix series will be back for a third run.

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper tells the story of school students Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Locke), who strike up a romantic relationship after being seated next to each other in class.

Season two focuses on the couple’s developing romance as they prepare for their exams and end of year school prom.

An official synopsis for the second season reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

New cast members joining this season include Jack Barton, who will play Nick’s older brother David, Nima Taleghani who will play as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school, as well as newcomer Leila Khan playing Sahar Zahid from a local girls school and Bradley Riches, who will appear as a new character called James McEwan.

Will there be a Heartstopper season 3?

There will indeed be a third season. Back in May, Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for two additional seasons, although a release date for the latter is yet to be confirmed.

“We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true,” executive producer Patrick Walters said at the time. “I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce… Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS! 🍂 🍂 https://t.co/m3LbFiV8v6 pic.twitter.com/Dyc4MBjQaV — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2022

In a four-star review of season 2, NME wrote: “There is literally nothing in Heartstopper that would offend anyone, while it still acts as a Trojan Horse for representation. It’s the kind of show you know will make people feel less alone; pure bottled joy and a restorative tonic in these turbulent times.”