Will there be a ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ season 2?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith has just landed on Amazon Prime Video, a new mini-series adaptation of the blockbuster 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in the new show as the two title characters, who operate as an undercover married couple while working for a mysterious spy agency. The series has been created by Glover, alongside Atlanta writer Francesco Sloane.

Check out the trailer for the show below.

The extended cast also includes Paul Dano, Parker Posey, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel, Eiza Gonzalez, Alexander Skarsgard, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Paulson.

The show arrived on Prime Video on February 2, having been delayed from its originally-planned 2023 release due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes last year.

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but the Fleabag creator departed from the project in September 2021. She had originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Glover, but left over creative differences. Waller-Bridge said of her departure that creative projects are “like a marriage” and that “some marriages don’t work out”.

Will there be a ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ season two?

Amazon Prime Video have not confirmed any details of a second season for the show.

All eight episodes of season one dropped on February 2, and if they are received well, there is the possibility of the show being re-commissioned.

The original screenplay for the 2005 film was written by Simon Kinberg, who then wrote a pilot for a spin-off television series that was made in 2007. Starring Martin Henderson and Jordana Brewster, that pilot was broadcast by ABC, but the show was not commissioned.

This Prime Video series is helmed by Glover and Sloane, alongside a team of co-writers, and follows the title characters in very different circumstances to the original film, suggesting that the future could be open-ended for the characters to return for a second run of episodes.