Will there be a One Day season 2?

A new television adaptation of the best-selling David Nicholls novel One Day has just arrived on Netflix, but will there be a season two of the show?

All fourteen episodes of the show were released to the streaming platform on February 8, with the lead roles being taken by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. The supporting cast also includes Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny and Joely Richardson.

Woodall is best known for playing Jack in the second season of HBO drama The White Lotus, while Mod came to greater attention by playing the character Shruti in This is Going to Hurt.

Nicholls’ novel was published in 2009 and follows the lives of its two protagonists by documenting one day from each year of their lives over the course of two decades. This adaptation follows on from a 2011 film version, which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, and was met with many negative reviews.

In a four star review of the show, NME wrote: “One Day fans can breathe a sigh of relief. This adaptation of David Nicholls’ mega-selling 2009 novel really improves on the 2011 film.”

“Even if you remember what happens from the book, you’ll still come away with moistened eyes wondering, gulp, what might have been.”

Will there be another season of the show?

The show was developed as a limited series and programme makers haven’t yet commented on whether or not a new season will arrive – but it seems unlikely.

The story from the novel is covered across 14 episodes of the first season which spans 20 years of the character’s lives with everything in the book seemingly covered across these episodes.

However, if the show proves popular with viewers, it’s possible Netflix could bring it back in some way – although it is unclear what the format could be. They would also need new source material as all of the book content is covered in the space of the 14 episodes. As yet, author Nicholls’ hasn’t written a follow up either.

Spoilers ahead

The shows content also seemingly shuts down hopes of a new season too, with a tragedy occurring in the season’s closing stages.

Some fans on social media have suggested following the characters on a different day over the last 20 years, through a flashback structure which could work. But as yet, Netflix have announced no plans for a follow up – so fans of the show could be left disappointed if wanting a sequel.