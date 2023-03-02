Will there be a ‘Sex/Life’ season three?

The second season of Sex/Life is released on Netflix later today (March 2) but will it return for more episodes after that?

Sex/Life originally aired in 2021 and while it wasn’t critically acclaimed, the drama was watched by 67million households within the first four weeks of release. A second season was confirmed the same year.

Inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, the drama series follows married housewife Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) who, during a midlife crisis, reconnects with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos) who is trying to win her back.

Speaking about the second season, Shahi told ENews that “this season is really about second chances, it’s about hope, it’s about timing. It takes all the themes from the first season and adds a few more life-y things into the mix.”

Has Sex/Life season 3 been confirmed?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed Sex/Life season 3 yet.

However there was a three-month gap between the first season and the confirmation that season two would be going ahead.

Speaking about the renewal at the time, creator Stacy Rukeyser, who previously worked on shows One Tree Hill, The Lying Game and Unreal, said: “Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying.”

“When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired.”

What about a Sex/Life spin-off?

Rukeyser has hinted that a prequel could be possible.

Introduced in season one, Sasha Snow (Margaret Odette) is Billie’s best friend and features heavily across both seasons. A psychology professor, she often listens to Billie talking about her obsession with Brad while dealing with her own relationship drama.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Rukeyser said: “I have a Sasha Snow spin-off that I think we could do. I think everybody has that origin story of what has made you who you are. And I think that Sasha is such an unapologetic woman that it would be really exciting to get to understand how she came to be that way.”

“Also, I think Margaret’s incredible. I think this is her Star Is Born moment. I think she’s just such a smart and talented actress,” she added.