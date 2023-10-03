Will there be ‘Ahsoka’ season 2?

Ahsoka, the latest live-action Star Wars spin-off series, premiered in August and picked up the story of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi who first appeared in The Mandalorian season 2.

The series, which is streaming on Disney+ and wraps up today (October 3), follows the titular character as she wanders through the galaxy in search of the villain Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his voice role from Rebels). Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

An official synopsis for the show reads: “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

In a three-star review of Ahsoka season one, NME wrote: “This isn’t the grounded grit of Andor and it isn’t the stripped-back sweep of The Mandalorian nor the multiplex ambition of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Ahoska has more than enough of its own charm and electricity to be something greater than filler.”

Has Ahsoka been renewed for a second season?

At the time of writing, Ahsoka has not been renewed for a second season. Another season of the Star Wars spin-off is not a given, as Disney has been describing the show as a “mini-series”. However, it’s strong viewing figures and plot lines ripe for continuation could see it be given another round of episodes.

The series was watched over 14 million times on Disney+ in its first week of premiering, according to Disney. But the series’ fate could also depend on where the studio wants to take the MandoVerse following The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett and the Skeleton Crew.

There is some hope for fans, though. In April, it was reported that Disney and Lucasfilm were planning to monitor the streaming figures of Ahsoka season 1 to see if a second season was justified or not.

Has the cast said anything about a potential season two?

Rosario Dawson has signalled that she is ready to return to her role as the titular Ahsoka Tano should a second season be green lit. “We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni] manifest this role,” she told Empire.

“So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that.”

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dawson reaffirmed her desire to work on a second season of Ahsoka. “I really, really hope the fans love it,” she said. “That means A) we get to do more and B) we’ve honored the legacy of this character and this journey, and I know that’s what we intended to do.”

Ahsoka season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.