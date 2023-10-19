Will there be ‘Bodies’ season 2?

Today (October 19) sees the release of new Netflix sci-fi cop drama Bodies, which stars Stephen Graham.

Hailed in reviews as one of Graham’s best projects of his career, the show is set across multiple timelines as four murders are investigated.

The Netflix synopsis of the show reads: “When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London’s East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

“As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play?

“To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years.”

Creator Paul Tomalin said of the show: “The phrase bandied around by all of us at the time was ‘mind-bending’ but I’m going to go for ‘mind-snapping’, a full on lobotomy. It’s a police-procedural show that shifts and transforms from moment to moment so you never know what’s coming next.”

He added: “I believed it was too strange to actually get made but I thought, I’d love to through myself into the research, I’d love to exist in these timelines, really absorb everything I possibly can and the put it on the page, and three, four years later.”

“It was just this challenge I couldn’t ultimately turn down.”

With the first season of the show now streaming on Netflix, here’s everything we know about its future.

Has Bodies been renewed for a second season?

Neither Tomalin nor the cast of the show have shed any light on a potential future for Bodies ahead of the first season airing, but it’s well worth keeping an eye out for news on a second season once the show debuts on the streamer.