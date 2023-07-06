NewsTV News

Will there be ‘The Idol’ season two?

Abel Tesfaye and Sam Levinson’s HBO series has taken a critical mauling

By Adam Starkey
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in HBO's 'The Idol'. Credit: The Weeknd Official Twitter

While it hasn’t exactly received a glowing reception, The Idol might be one of HBO’s most talked-about shows of the year.

Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, the series follows aspiring pop idol Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) as she begins a complex relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader, Tedros (Tesfaye).

In April last year, the series underwent a creative overhaul where original director, Amy Seimetz, departed the project. Levinson took over to direct all five episodes.

Has The Idol been renewed for a second season?

HBO has not announced whether The Idol will return. Following reports that it was designed as a limited series, the network refuted these claims and said it could still continue.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” a tweet from HBO read. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Has the cast said anything about a potential season two?

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Jocelyn’s manager Destiny, has said the show is primed to continue in a second season.

Speaking in an interview with Vulture, Randolph said: “I see season one as setting up the world in great detail and character development, to set up a season two where it’s like, now we’re really going to get in the shit. When you finish a project, it’s always like, ‘Is there a possibility for season two?’ And they’re always like, ‘Yeah, for sure!’ It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a season two, and until we hear differently, that’s the plan.”

The Idol is available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.

