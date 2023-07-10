Will there be ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season three?

The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returned for its second season this month.

Created by David E. Kelley, the legal drama series follows LA defense attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) who takes on cases from his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator instead of an office.

Other cast members include Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Christopher Gorham. New additions for season two included Yaya DaCosta, Lana Parrilla and Angelica Maria.

The second season, which is split into two parts, is based on the fourth book in the series titled The Fifth Witness.

Has The Lincoln Lawyer been renewed for season 3?

Netflix has not yet announced whether The Lincoln Lawyer will return for a third season. A decision will likely be made after season two part two is released on August 3.

The chances of the show returning, however, is high. The show is based on the books by Michael Connelly, and with four books not yet covered in the series, there’s plenty of material left to adapt in potential future seasons.

What could season 3 be about?

The first two seasons adapted books The Brass Verdict and The Fifth Witness, which leaves The Reversal, The Gods Of Guilt, The Law Of Innocence, and Connelly’s latest book, Resurrection Walk, as potential jumping-off points for the third season.

Garcia-Rulfo is the second actor to play Mickey Haller on-screen, following the 2011 movie adaptation The Lincoln Lawyer starring Matthew McConaughey.

The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream on Netflix.