WJSN’s Bona says she wants to follow in the footsteps of ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’ co-star Kim Tae-ri

WJSN’s Bona has opened up about her love for Twenty Five Twenty One co-star Kim Tae-ri and what it was like to work together.

In a recent interview with Newsen, the 26-year-old K-pop idol and actress voiced her deep admiration for Twenty Five Twenty One co-star Kim Tae-ri, and shared more about how the pair grew close on set.

“There was a lot I learned through unnie (Korean honorific meaning ‘older sister’),” Bona said of Kim, referring to their meeting as “fate”, as translated by Soompi. “She always asked me, ‘Is there anything uncomfortable? Should I do this for you?’ so thanks to her, I was able to follow comfortably in her steps.”

Bona went on to share that both actresses, who trained vigorously for their roles professional fencers in the series, played showed their competitive sides on set. “After filming finished, we were going to leave when Tae-ri unnie suddenly asked, ‘Do you want to compete?’,” she recalled.

The star added that she has since started ot see Kim as of a role model for her career. “I kept thinking that I want to become a senior like her one day,” she shared. “I enjoyed everything we did together.”

In other K-drama news, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator and director of the popular Netflix K-drama Squid Game, has revealed that he is working on a new movie with the working title Killing Old People Club or K.O. Club—a project that he has since described as “another controversial film,” according to Variety.

Killing Old People Club, which Hwang has reportedly written a 25-page treatment for, is said to be inspired by the work of Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco.