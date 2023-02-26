Woody Harrelson shares COVID vaccine conspiracies in ‘SNL’ monologue

During his Saturday Night Live monologue last night (February 25), Woody Harrelson shared conspiracies about COVID vaccines, leading to debate online.

The episode’s host has previously called mask wearing during the pandemic “absurd” and sharing articles linking supposed “negative effects of 5G” with the outbreak of COVID.

At the end of his monologue, he used a film pitch with the “craziest script” as a metaphor for the COVID pandemic, lockdowns and rollout of vaccines, though never used the word COVID or vaccine.

Harrelson said: “So the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.

“I threw the script away,” he laughed. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

Watch the full monologue below.

Woody Harrelson's monologue! pic.twitter.com/FAEcBDnIKu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023

In response, many have debated Harrelson’s monologue online since the episode aired, with Twitter and Tesla boss Elon Musk responding: “So based. Nice work.

Replying to a user who tweeted for people to “get ready for the meltdowns” following the monologue, Musk responded: “Maybe [the media] don’t realise that their propaganda is wrong?”

So based. Nice work @nbcsnl! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Maybe they don’t realize that their propaganda is wrong? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

The musical guest on last night’s episode of SNL was Jack White, who performed ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘A Tip From You To Me’ from his two 2022 albums ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ – on the episode.

Announced at the start of the month, the appearance was White’s fifth turn on Saturday Night Live. He appeared as part of The White Stripes in 2002, performing ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’ and ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’.

He’s also taken to the stage three times as a solo artist, performing ‘Love Interruption’ and ‘Sixteen Saltines’ in 2012 before returning in 2018 to play ‘Over And Over and Over’ alongside ‘Connected By Love’.