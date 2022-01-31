‘Yellowjackets’ star Melanie Lynskey hits back at bodyshamers

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has back at bodyshaming trolls on social media, just weeks after revealing she was shamed on the set of the show.

The actress plays the role of Shauna in the hit Showtime series, which revolves around a group of high school football players who are forced to survive in the wilderness after a plane crash.

Taking to her Twitter over the weekend (January 29), Lynskey revealed that she had received messages from people claiming they “care about her health”.

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered,” she began. “Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’ people…bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton!

“You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy,” the star added.

A few weeks ago, Lynskey revealed her bodyshaming ordeal while working on Yellowjackets, recalling that a crew member asked her about losing weight.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,” she told Rolling Stone.

She also revealed that fellow stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress defended her, and Lewis wrote to the show’s producers.

The actress further reflected on playing the role of Shauna, explaining: “It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,’.

“I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”

Yellowjackets was recently renewed for season two, with creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson teasing answers to come in the next set of episodes.