‘Yellowstone’ to end with season five as new sequel series is announced

Paramount+ series Yellowstone will officially end with season five – although a new sequel series is on the way.

The announcement comes following numerous reports that the fifth and current run of the show would be its last. It was also reported that lead star Kevin Costner would not return for a future series, having committed to the two-part Western feature Horizon.

However, the Dutton family’s story will continue to be told in a brand-new spin-off series, which will premiere on Paramount Network and Paramount+ this December.

The newly announced and currently untitled show, which joins fellow spin-offs 1883 and 1923, comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who’ll be working alongside MTV and 101 studios.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale,” added David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

Plot details for the new spin-off are currently being kept under wraps, but it was previously reported that Matthew McConaughey would lead a new series featuring several characters from Yellowstone.

Created by Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family (owners of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch) and the conflicts they face from groups along their shared borders – including an Indian reservation, a cattle ranch and land developers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second half of season five will begin airing in November. The spin-off series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was renewed for season two earlier this year.