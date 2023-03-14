Yoo Ah-in to be called in by police for questioning as soon as next week

Former Hellbound star Yoo Ah-in could be called in by South Korean police for questioning as soon as next week.

This is according to a statement by an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, per The Korea Times, who said that the police will summon Yoo for questioning after they “wrap up the analysis of materials seized from [the actor’s] home and hospital this week”.

The South Korean actor’s run-in with the law started in February when he first tested positive for propofol. At the time, Yoo had taken a drug test as part of an investigation by the police into alleged non-medical use of the anaesthetic.

The Korea Times noted that Yoo has since also allegedly tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine, following a test on his hair and urine samples that was carried out by South Korean’s National Forensic Service.

The South Korean police recently raided two of Yoo’s homes to collect evidence, and have also looked into the actor’s medical records to determine frequency of his alleged drug usage. Police official also added that an arrest warrant for the actor is not being considered at this time.

Following the news of Yoo’s police investigation, the actor was dropped from Season 2 of the hit Netflix K-drama series Hellbound. Vincenzo actor Kim Sung-cheol has since been tapped to replace Yoo as lead character Jung Jinsu.

It is currently unknown when the second season of Hellbound will be released. The first season premiered exclusive on Netflix in November 2021 and received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Hidzir Junaini.