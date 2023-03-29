Here’s every song in ‘You’ on Netflix

The soundtrack for Netflix series You has featured a range of artists across four seasons.

Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the psychological thriller series follows serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he hops between obsessions under various identities, while avoiding the consequences of his crimes.

Netflix announced the show will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season. Gamble will step down as showrunner on the final season, with writers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo set to take the helm.

Who composed the soundtrack for You?

Blake Neely composed the show’s soundtrack across all four seasons. His previous credits include The Pacific, The Flight Attendant and Riverdale.

You can stream the official soundtrack for the first season below.

What other songs have featured in You?

Other songs featured on the soundtrack include tracks by Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. You can check out a season-by-season breakdown below.

Season 1

Episode 1 – ‘Pilot’

‘Venus In Furs’ – Pat Robitaille

‘We Belong Together’ – The Fleetwoods

‘Break Down Your Walls’ – Nelson Can

‘Night Drive’ – Rob Simonsen

Episode 2 – ‘The Last Nice Guy In New York’

‘He’s The Great Imposter’ – Lightspeed Champion

‘Give Me A Reason’ – The Rosebuds

‘Game’ – Mating Ritual

‘Figure’ – Anoraak

‘Fill Your Brains (Love Thy Brother Remix)’ – Love Thy Brother, Harrison Brome

Episode 3 – ‘Maybe’

‘Got It Bad’ – Leisure

‘Your Type’ – Alvvays

‘Straight Love Affair’ – Nick Waterhouse

‘Mortel’ – Fishbach

Episode 4 – ‘The Captain’

‘Falling’ – Vera feat. Okay Kaya

‘I’m An Animal’ – Bell Biv DaFoe

‘Heaven’ – Savoir Adore

Episode 5 – ‘Living With The Enemy’

‘She Is My Dream’ – The Tads

‘Always Be Together’ – Orlando Roberton

‘Clap Your Hands’ – Le Youth and Ava Max

‘Remains’ – Zola Jesus

‘Nitesky’ – Robot Koch feat. John LaMonica

‘Hunter’s Will’ – Rose Of The West

‘Lighthouse’ – Rob Simonsen

Episode 6 – ‘Amour Fou’

‘Tonight You Belong To Me’ – Patience & Prudence

‘Ride Or Die (Sin Fang Rework)’ – Rituals Of Mine

‘Close Call’ – Glowtape

Episode 7 – ‘Everythingship’

‘Don’t Look Back’ – Ben Phipps feat. Ashe

‘Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)’ – Hamilton Leithauser feat. Angel Olsen

‘The Cypher’ – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Episode 8 – ‘You Got Me Babe’

‘Goodbye To You’ – Scandal

‘Heavy’ – Powers

‘Lying’ – Foreign Air

‘Lose It’ – Ben Alessi

‘Hott’ – Kopps feat. Joywave

‘The Black’ – VHS Collection

‘Make It Up’ – Shura

Episode 9 – ‘Candace’

‘Roller’ – Quilt

Episode 10 – ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’

‘I Need My Girl’ – The National

Season 2

Episode 1 – ‘A Fresh Start’

‘Slow Dive’ – Clavvs

‘Happy Man’ – Jungle

‘Night Drive’ – Rob Simonsen

‘Kiss Me’ – Sixpence None The Richer

‘Pieces’ – Andrew Belle

Episode 2 – ‘Just The Tip’

‘Poison’ – Gems

‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’ – Delv!s

‘Glow’ – Luc

‘Lost In Love’ – Air Supply

‘Blood’ – Cult Of Helix

‘Wait Until I Drop’ – Pausemc

Episode 3 – ‘What Are Friends For?’

‘L.O.V.E. – ‘Extreme Music’

‘Heavy, California’ – Jungle

Episode 4 – ‘The Good, The Bad, & The Hendy

‘Blank’ – Delhia De France, Robot Koch

‘High Crimes’ – Pati3nt

Episode 5 – ‘Have A Good Wellkend, Joe!’

N/A

Episode 6 – ‘Farewell, My Bunny’

‘Serenity’ – Journey To IX

‘No Remorse’ – Deserted Coastal Property

Episode 7 – ‘Ex-istential Crisis’

‘Don’t Waste My Time’ – Sault

‘Pretty Good’ – Greg Scott

‘Everything Is Good Now’ – Foreign Air

Episode 8 – ‘Fear And Loathing in Beverly Hills’

‘Terracotta’ – Garden City Movement

Episode 9 – ‘P.I. Joe’

N/A

Episode 10 – ‘Love, Actually’

‘Move’ – Milo Greene

‘Without You’ – Jude Shuma

Season 3

Episode 1 – ‘And They Lived Happily Ever After’

‘Buzzkill’ – Baby Queen

‘Running Around’ – James Quant

Episode 2 – ‘So I Married An Axe Murderer’

‘My Heart Belongs To Only You’ – Bobby Vinton

Episode 3 – ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’

‘Fire’ – Two Feet

‘I Lied’ – Lord Huron and Allison Ponthier

‘Killer Scene’ – Pale Honey

Episode 4 – ‘Hands Across Madre Linda’

‘I’ll Take Care Of You’ – Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland

Episode 5 – ‘Into The Woods’

Episode 6 – ‘W.O.M.B.’

‘Supercut’ – Lorde

‘Dramatic’ – Cat & Calmell

‘Shh… Don’t Say It’ – Fletcher

‘The Good Ones’ – Widowspeak

Episode 7 – ‘We’re All Mad Here’

‘Feel Good’ – Polo & Pan

‘Freak’ – Doja Cat

‘Super Duper Party People’ – Allie X

‘Numb’ – Robot Koch

Episode 8 – ‘Swing And A Miss’

‘CLOUDS’ – Park Hye Jin & Nosaj Thing

‘The Devil I Know (Remix)’ – Suki Waterhouse

‘Damn Girl’ – Biako & Jean Deaux

Episode 9 – ‘Red Flag’

N/A

Episode 10 – ‘What Is Love?’

‘Lost Cause’ – Billie Eilish

‘Three Miles To Tallehayo’ – Fableistic

‘Exile’ – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

‘Poussiere’ – Laura Cahen

Season 4

Episode 1 – ‘Joe Takes A Holiday’

‘Oxford Comma’ – Vampire Weekend

‘Strangers’ – Roosevelt

‘Minuit’ – Paris Tropical

‘The Ocean Floor’ – Sky Civilian

‘The Kids Are All Dying’ – Finneas

‘Night Drive’ – Rob Simonsen

‘Vacation’ – Travelle

‘Heads Will Roll’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

‘I Like It’ – Cardi B

‘Killer’ – Valerie Broussard

Episode 2 – ‘Portrait Of The Artist’

‘Shy Guy’ – Brijean

‘Are You All Good?’ – breathe

‘A Walk’ – Tycho

‘Diamond Cut’ – Overmono

‘Sunset Riders’ – Julien Glabs

‘Emergency’ – ‘Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X

Episode 3 – ‘Eat The Rich’

‘Trust No One’ – Beginners

‘Can’t Stop The Stars – Jungle

Episode 4 – ‘Hampsie’

‘Hollow’ – Saavan

‘On The Dub-ble’ – DJ Krush

‘Love Is A Bitch’ – Two Feet

‘Girma’s Lament’ – Karl Hector & The Malcouns

‘Dancing With Myself’ – Billy Idol, Generation X

‘Heart Of Glass’ – Blondie

‘The Hunger’ – Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza

Episode 5 – ‘The Fox And The Hound’

‘Dangerous (Oliver Remix)’ – Big Data ft. Joy Wave

‘Inside Of My Eyelids’ – DLG

Episode 6 – ‘Best Of Friends’

‘Pres De Toi’ – Andrea Saccardo, Audrey Laurencelle, Marcel Bolano, Merrick Day

‘Shells’ – Teebs

‘Midnight Feast’ – Mr. Scruff

‘Stay With You’ – Andrew Kingslow

‘Post Break Up Sex’ – Sophia Garvey

‘Red Room (Nick Hakim Remix)’ – Hiatus Kaiyote

‘Lathered In Gold’ – Brijean

‘I Can’t Help Thinking About You’ – Variety Lab

‘Wake’ – Margo May

‘Move Into Me’ – Bad Sounds, Broods

‘Thrills And Chills’ – Helene Smith

Episode 7 – ‘Good Man, Cruel World’

N/A

Episode 8 – ‘Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?’

‘Bells In Santa Fe’ – Halsey

Episode 9 – ‘She’s Not There’

‘Love Potion No.9’ – The Searchers

‘You’ll miss me when I’m not around’ – Grimes

‘It’s The Same Old Song’ – Four Tops

‘Trampoline’ – Shaed

‘L-O-V-E’ – Nat King Cole

‘Burning Myrrh’ – Full Of Hell

Episode 10 – ‘The Death Of Jonathan Moore’